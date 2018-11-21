Contact Us
Mayor: Man Injured In Jersey Gardens Mall Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Jersey Gardens
Jersey Gardens Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities on Friday evening were investigating a shooting that injured a man at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

The shooter fled after firing a shot that struck a man in the wrist between the hallway of Tommy Hilfiger and Marshalls, Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said.

"No suspect has been apprehended and the victim is not cooperating on identifying the suspect," the mayor said.

"Police are reviewing camera footage. The mall has been evacuated and all shoppers are out. No one is in danger at the moment."

The mall was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting as Black Friday shoppers tweeted from inside the stores.

The mall has been open since 10 a.m. Thursday, with approximately 25,000 shoppers and was set to close at 10 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elizabeth Police at 908-558-2111.

