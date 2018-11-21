Contact Us
Cold Snap Will End Before Rain Arrives, Preventing Potential Snowstorm In Area

Joe Lombardi
Frigid weather will give way to a new round of rainfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Rain is expected to overspread the area Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The stretch of unseasonably cold weather will end just in time this weekend to prevent what potentially could have been a significant snowfall.

Temperatures will start to rise just in the nick of time, in fact.

The overnight low Friday night into Saturday morning will be around 25 degrees with a windchill factor between 20 and 25 degrees.

Clouds will roll in during the morning Saturday and the temperature will rise into the mid- to upper-40s before rainfall arrives around 1 p.m. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible through the evening.

Sunday will be warmer yet, with a high in the low-50s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance of rain until around noontime.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

