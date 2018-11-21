Cold Snap Will End Before Rain Arrives, Preventing Potential Snowstorm In Area

The stretch of unseasonably cold weather will end just in time this weekend to prevent what potentially could have been a significant snowfall.

Temperatures will start to rise just in the nick of time, in fact.

The overnight low Friday night into Saturday morning will be around 25 degrees with a windchill factor between 20 and 25 degrees.

Clouds will roll in during the morning Saturday and the temperature will rise into the mid- to upper-40s before rainfall arrives around 1 p.m. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible through the evening.

Sunday will be warmer yet, with a high in the low-50s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance of rain until around noontime.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

